Grammys, BAFTA see a politically charged atmosphere

As the 59th Grammy Awards wrapped up on Sunday night, apart from the celebration of the winners and music industry the present mood of the United States was clearly stamped upon the ceremony as the stars from the dais urged everyone to embrace diversity and unite against the tyrant laws-clearly targeting the Trump administration.

The blatant criticism, off late has been a marked feature of the award shows with clearly miffed stars from the entertainment industry. Whether an emotionally charged appeal from Meryl Streep at the Golden Globes or Stephen Fry’s welcoming remark to Streep at the BAFTA saying that the actress was the greatest actresses of all time and only a blithering idiot would think otherwise were all targeted towards none other than the President of the United States.

Moving on to the Grammy ceremony, after a spectacular performance when Beyoncé came to accept the urban alternative album award, without spelling it out directly she said, “We all experience pain and loss, and often we become inaudible. My intention for the film and album was to create a body of work that would give a voice to our pain, our struggles, our darkness and our history. To confront issues that makes us uncomfortable. It's important to me to show images to my children that reflect their beauty so they can grow up in a world where they look in the mirror — first through their own families, as well as the news, the Super Bowl, the Olympics, the White House and the Grammys — and see themselves. And have no doubt that they're beautiful, intelligent and capable. This is something I want for every child of every race, and I feel it's vital that we learn from the past and recognize our tendencies to repeat our mistakes."

A hip-hop group named- A Tribe Called Quest went a step ahead and led a call out to ‘President Agent Orange’.

This award season has written political protest all over it. From poised to boisterous the attacks have been coming in from the proactive stars potentially making it one of those seasons that would be remembered for the resistance showed by the artists.