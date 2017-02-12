'George Clooney will be 'great' father'

Actor-filmmaker George Clooney's mother Nina Clooney feels her son will be a "great" father after it was revealed that his wife Amal Clooney is expecting twins.

"We are extremely happy for George and Amal, and I cannot imagine two people who would be better parents," Nina told usmagazine.com.

The actor and the human rights lawyer, who wed in Italy in September 2014, delivered the news in person to his mother and father and TV host Nick Clooney.

"We were with them and they told us together. We were all together, and it was lovely," she said. "It was just a personal moment."

This will be the first child for both George and Amal.

"I think he'll be great, and I think she'll be a great mom!" said Nina, who is also mother of Adelia Clooney.