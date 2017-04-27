Feels like yesterday: Vinod Khanna's son gets emotional

Actor Rahul Khanna went down memory lane and cherished the happy moments spent with his late father Vinod Khanna, who died on April 27.



In his first social media post since his father's death, Rahul took to Twitter on Monday to share a photo from his childhood days.



In the black and white photo, Vinod Khanna, sporting a smile on his face, is seen holding Rahul and his brother Akshaye and swinging them on a beach.



Rahul captioned it: "Feels like yesterday."



The late actor and BJP politician, 70, passed away after battling bladder cancer.