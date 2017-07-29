Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani celebrate success of 'Inside Edge'

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani are set to host a grand party on Saturday in celebration of the success of the TV series ‘Inside Edge’.

The fictional series based on the world of cricket has received tremendous acclaim so far.

The Video on Demand (VOD) ‘Inside Edge’ showcases various facets of the game, both positive and negative. The show presents an insight on greed, ambition and corruption that prevails in one of the world’s highest-following sports.

Directed by Karan Anshuman, the show features prominent actors such as Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Tanuj Virwani, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sanjay Suri, Sarah Jane Dias and Sayoni Gupta.

Since its release on Amazon Prime Video on July 10, ‘Inside Edge’ grabbed audience’s attention. Within a day of the film's release, the demand for the second season started surfacing on the internet.

