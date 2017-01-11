Enrique Iglesias to shoot upcoming music video in Cuba

Singer Enrique Iglesias has chosen Cuba as the filming location for his new music video.

The 41-year-old singer took to Instagram too share the news.

"Hey guys, what's up? We're on our way to the Caribbean to make the new music video. 'Subeme la Radio' with my friend Descemer Bueno and Zion & Lennox," he said in a video.

This clip marks the second time that the Spanish star films a music video in Cuba. In 2014, the singer released Bailando featuring Bueno, who wrote the song along with Iglesias, and Cuban reggaeton band Gente de Zona.

The video was directed by Cuban Alejandro Perez and included footage shot in the Dominican Republic and Cuba.