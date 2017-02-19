Elvis Presley's grandchildren taken into child custody

Rock n' roll legend Elvis Presleys daughter Lisa Marie is out of rehabilitation centre, and her eight-year-old twin daughters are taken into child custody, new court papers reveal.



Lisa Marie admits her life is a "hunka, hunka, burnin'" awful in her own California filing, in which she counters her estranged husband's spousal-support demands by calling him a money-grabbing paedophile who should keep his hands off her inheritance, reports pagesix.com.



The husband, Michael Lockwood, has hundreds of inappropriate photographs of children on his computer, she charges in the papers, filed this month in California Superior Court in Los Angeles.



"I was shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach," she wrote in her papers.



Lockwood, who has not been charged with any crime, is Lisa Marie's fourth spouse.



She revealed in her filing that she gets a $100,000 monthly inheritance check and has a 15 per cent stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises that is held in a trust.



"I cannot recall the last time I spent money on clothes and shoes of any value," she told the court.



Lisa Marie said she lives rent-free with her older daughter, Riley Keough, and pays for two full-time nannies for the twins, Harper and Finley.



The lawsuit did not explain why they were in the custody of California child-protective services. She said Lockwood spent more than $1 million with her credit cards, on purchases he didn't authorise.



He denies that claim, contending Lisa Marie has more money than she's letting on and that her insistence that he work only for her essentially destroyed his "music career".



Lockwood also insisted through his lawyer, Jeff Sturman, on Saturday that he is innocent of her "highly sensational" and "inaccurate" child-porn charges, reports pagesix.com.



Lockwood wants the court to order her to pay him $40,000 a month in spousal support and $100,000 in attorneys' fees.



His wife, he said, "has great difficulty being honest and she rarely, if ever, accepts personal responsibility for her own wrongdoing".



A hearing has been scheduled on the case for February 22.