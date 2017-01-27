Elton John to write 'Devil Wears Prada' musical

Musician Elton John is set to write the score for a new Devil Wears Prada musical.

The 69-year-old Grammy winning-star is collaborating with writer Paul Rudnick on a musical adaptation of Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel of the same name, as well as the 2006 film, which starred Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, reported Rolling Stone.

"Reimagining The Devil Wears Prada for the musical theater is super exciting. I'm a huge fan of both the book and the feature film, and a huge aficionado of the fashion world. I can't wait to sink my musical teeth into this hunk of popular culture," John said.

The musical is being produced by Broadway heavyweight Kevin McCollum, Fox Stage Productions and Rocket Entertainment.

Talking about the project, producers Kevin McCollum and Bob Cohen said, "To bring 'The Devil Wears Prada' to the stage we knew we needed to find some artists as inimitable as the characters in the story.

"We needed artists whose work has run the gamut from music and publishing to drama and fashion. We could only think of two names: Elton John and Paul Rudnick."