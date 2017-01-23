Ed Sheeran says Harry Styles working on quality music

Singer Ed Sheeran says former One Direction member Harry Styles is working on music which will "show him off as an artist and a singer".

While there's no word on when the record will be out, Sheeran - who is a close friend of Styles - hinted that it could be sooner than people think while talking to Heat, reports mirror.co.uk.

He said: "I've heard a little bit. I've heard a little. It really shows him off as an artist and a singer, which is what it was always going to be.

"I can't say too much about it as it's not my project, and I've got no idea when it's coming out. It's quality."

There's no official word on when Styles's album will be released. Before his music comes out, Styles will make his debut in World War II movie Dunkirk.