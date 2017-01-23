Ed Sheeran bought Lego to celebrate his chart-topping album

Singer Ed Sheeran has celebrated his chart-topping debut album by buying himself a whole new Lego kit.

The 25-year-old singer is worth an estimated 45 million euros thanks to his best-selling tracks and sell-out tours.

During an episode of The Graham Norton Show, the Thinking Out Loud hitmaker said that he is a huge fan of toys, reported Femalefirst.

"When my album went to number one, I bought the Death Star Lego kit - it was time. And when my goddaughter wanted a Ninja Turtle, I got her one and bought myself a Ninja Turtle truck."

"I have a load of kids' stuff - a room full of teddy bears and two giant pandas in my bedroom," he said.

Sheeran, who recently returned to the limelight following a year off, said that he took his Lego set when he went on a date because he could not wait to build it.

"I once went on a date, brought a Lego set with me and while we were chatting I made the set and then left," he said.