Don't drink and drive around New Year's Eve: SRK

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday urged people not to drink and drive, especially around the New Year's Eve.



Shah Rukh posted a 20-second-long video on Twitter.



In that, he says, "Party ka mahaul hai khoob party karo. Majnu banke laila ke saath naacho, Lekin sharaab peeke gaadi mat chalao. (Live up the party mood. Dance with your beloved, but don't drink and drive."



He captioned the video: "This NYE (New Year's Eve), be smart not stupid. Don't drink and drive. Love u all. Raees ki suno."



The 'Laila' in his tweet is a promotional plug for his forthcoming film "Raees", which features the song "Laila main laila", a remixed version of the evergreen peppy dance track.



Set against the backdrop of the prohibition in Gujarat, the film touches upon the way alcohol industry crumbled followed by several illegal activities.



Shah Rukh essays the title role of Raees, a bootlegger. The film also has actor Nawazzuddin Siddiqui chasing him to expose his smuggling activities.



"Raees" is directed by Rahul Dholakia and is slated to release on January 25, 2017.