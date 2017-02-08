Discovery to showcase biopic on Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev

A scripted bipic on Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev's life will soon be aired on a new channel being launched by Discovery, it was announced on Tuesday.

The 65-episode series will be aired on Discovery's upcoming Hindi general entertainment channel named 'JEET', Discovery Communications announced.

Likely to be launched by the end of 2017, Discovery JEET will allow the channel to foray into original local productions in India with the focus on a range of genres including true crime investigations, small-town heroes and gritty survival.

The programming line-up will include "Swami Baba Ramdev: The Untold Story", a scripted biopic series tracing Baba Ramdev's inspirational journey from a life of anonymity to national icon, international cult figure and now a business mogul.

"Saragarhi - India's Bravest Day", "Gabru: The Birth of Hip Hop" and "Gangs of Mumbai" are some of the other shows that will be aired on the channel.