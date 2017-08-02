Dilip Kumar is doing fine, says wife Saira Banu

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who has been hospitalised due to dehydration, is recovering well.



The 94-year-old thespian was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in suburban Bandra yesterday due to dehydration and urinary tract infection.



"He is doing much better than yesterday. But he will be in hospital today. The doctors here are taking good care of him," Kumar's wife Saira Banu said.



Kumar has given memorable performances in films like Andaz, Aan, Madhumati, Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Ganga Jamuna, Kranti, Karma and others.



His last film was Qila that released in 1998.



Known as the tragedy king of Bollywood, Kumar was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest award in cinema, in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award, in 2015.