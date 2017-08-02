Dilip Kumar in Mumbai hospital

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital here on Wednesday evening after he suffered dehydration, hospital sources said.



"He was admitted with dehydration. He is stable," Ravishankar, CEO of the facility at Bandra West said.

The 94-year-old actor, who has been weak and ailing due to age-related problems in recent years, was accompanied by his wife Saira Banu.



He had been running a fever for two days, a family friend, Udaya Tara Nayar said.



Last seen on the big screen in Qila in 1998, the actor was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.



Known for films like Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam and Karma, Dilip Kumar got married to Saira -- over 20 years younger to him -- in 1966.

