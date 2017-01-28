Difficult to imagine unplugged version of 'Tune maari': Arjun Kapoor

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is currently busy with his upcoming film "Mubarakan", feels it is difficult for him to imagine an unplugged version of the song "Tune maari entriyaan" from his film "Gunday".



The song's unplugged version will be sung by singers Benny Dayal and Neeti Mohan on "MTV Unplugged" season six.



"'Tune maari entriyaan' is a fabulous but difficult song and it's almost impossible to imagine an unplugged version of such a peppy and upbeat number. But I am sure Benny and Neeti have done an amazing job on the song. I am really looking forward to this one," Arjun said in a statement.



The singer duo will also sing an unplugged version of "Locha-e-ulfat" from Arjun's film "2 States". The actor says he cannot wait to listen to the new version of the song.



"It's amazing to see how Benny has been creating magic with his music. Cannot wait to listen to the re-imagined version of Locha-e-ulfat," he said.