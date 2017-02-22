Demi Moore likely to visit India to promote 'Love Sonia'

Hollywood actress Demi Moore might come to India to promote Indian-American film "Love Sonia", says director Tabrez Noorani.



The director added that Moore's role in the David Womark production is small, but she was excited to get on board.



Asked if Moore will visit India to promote the film, Noorani told IANS over phone from Mumbai: "We don't know about it yet. But there is likelihood that she could come (to promote the film in the country)."



"Love Sonia" depicts the brutal realities of human trafficking across the globe. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur, Richa Chadha, Anupam Kher and Frieda Pinto.



Noorani is in Mumbai for the post production work of "Love Sonia". The release date will be locked soon after all the work on the film is wrapped up.



How did Moore find her way into the film? Noorani says she got attracted to the film due to her NGO Thorn that works to abolish sexual slavery and trafficking.



He said: "Demi has her own NGO and fights sex trafficking using technology. So she wanted to get on the project. It is a very small part but was happy to get on board."



In the past, Noorani has been associated as a line producer with projects like "Life of Pi", "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol", "Zero Dark Thirty", "Eat Pray Love" and "Slumdog Millionaire" -- which will air on Sony PIX on May 26.