Deepika Padukone: Strong and independent like her character in Xander

The dusky, leggy lass of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone, recently made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage and is now promoting the film worldwide along with her American co-star Vin Diesel.

The movie released in India on January 14 and is all set to release in the US on January 20.

Comparisons are being drawn between Deepika's real life and her character in the film "Serena Unger" as they both are strong and independent. She has marked her presence in Hollywood with her role.

Deepika was on a two-day promotional spree in Mumbai along with Vin Diesel where a grand premiere of the film was held recently.

The actress has received a great response from the audiences for her role and an overwhelmed Deepika had this to say to her fans: "Beyond thrilled & overwhelmed with the amazing response & reactions to #SerenaUnger! #xXx:ReturnofXanderCage. Thank You all for the LOVE."