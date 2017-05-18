Deepika makes stunning Cannes red carpet debut

Actress Deepika Padukone put her best fashion foot forward in a sheer violet Marchesa gown as she made a head turning debut appearance at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet here.

The 31-year-old actress let her long tresses loose, while opting for bold, dark lips and nails to compliment her attire.

A pair of encrusted danglers and a ring from the jewellery brand De Grisogono were the only accessories she chose to wear.

While posing on the red carpet, the Indian beauty did a hair flip much to the delight of the shutterbugs.

Deepika is part of the L'Oreal beauty contingent at the Cannes Film Festival this year and she shared the red carpet space with other ambassadors of the beauty brand like Julianne Moore.

The actress was also photographed with Susan Sarandon and Elle Fanning.

Earlier for her press interviews, Deepika chose two outfits-- a red maxi dress by Johanna Ortiz and a lavender cut-out satin dress from Galvan London.

Other Indian beauties set to grave the Cannes red carpet are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor.