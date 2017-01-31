David, Victoria Beckham renew wedding vows

Former football star David Beckham and his wife Victoria have renewed their wedding vows after nearly 18 years of marriage.



Beckham, 41, who tied the knot with the 42-year-old fashion designer on July 4, 1999, has revealed that the vows were taken in front of six people at their place, reported AceShowbiz.



"We did throw a lot at (our first wedding). We have renewed our vows since then and it was a lot more private, there was about six people there in our house, Beckham said during his appearance on BBC radio.



Recalling their nuptial ceremony, the star said, "That was pretty bold. Victoria's was pretty nice. Mine, I'm like what was I thinking? I even had a top hat in purple. What was I thinking? I looked like the guys out of 'Dumb and Dumber'."



David said like every other common couple, they too had problems in their married life as "it's a part of relationships".



"We're a strong family unit. We've got strong parents. We were brought up with the right values. Of course you make mistakes over the years, and we all know marriage is difficult at times. It's about working through it. We know each other better than anybody.



"People have talked about, 'Do we stay together because it's a brand?' Of course not. We stay together because we love each other, because we have four amazing children. Do you go through tough times? Of course. That's part of relationships.



It's part of marriages. It's part of having children. It's part of having responsibilities," he said.