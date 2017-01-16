Dangal actress Zaira Wasim posts apology on Facebook

Kashmiri girl Zaira Wasim, who played the younger version of Indian wrestler Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan-led Bollywood blockbuster Dangal, on Monday apologised for "offending" and "unintentionally hurting" people after her meeting with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti kicked up a row.

Zaira took to social media and tendered an apology apparently over her meeting with the chief minister on Saturday, which drew sharp reactions from the youth in the valley because of the situation here during the last few months.

She also played down her performance in "Dangal", saying she was "not proud of" what she is doing.

"This is an open confession/apology. I know that many people have been offended and displeased by my recent actions or by the people I have recently met," the 16-year-old actress wrote on her Facebook page.

Wasim said she wanted to apologise to "all those people who I have unintentionally hurt and I want them to know that I understand their sentiments behind it especially considering that what had happened over the past six months" apparently referring to the unrest in the valley which left 86 people dead and thousands injured.

"But I hope people can also understand there are certain circumstances that emerge which one cannot control and I hope people still remember that I'm a just a 16-year-old girl and I hope you treat me accordingly. I'm sorry for what I did but it was not a deliberate decision and I really hope people can forgive me," she said.

Zaira also played down her projection as a role model for the youth of Kashmir, saying she does not want anyone to follow in her footsteps.

"There are few more things which are very important and I want to clear them as well. The first and foremost thing is that I am being projected as a role model for Kashmiri Youth. I want to make it very clear that I do not want anyone to follow in my footsteps or even consider me as a role model.

"I'm not proud of what I'm doing and I want everyone, especially the Youth to know that there are real role models out there whether they be in this time or in our history," she said.

"To even consider me as a role model would be disgracing them and their disgrace would be OUR DISGRACE! I do not wish to start an argument here, this was a just a mere confession from my end which I really wanted people to know. May Allah bless us and guide us," she said.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah said Wasim should not be forced to apologise.

"A 16 year old shouldn't be forced to apologise & that too allegedly for meeting @MehboobaMufti. What are we coming to!!!!!," he tweeted.

"I've a problem with @MehboobaMufti trying to usurp other peoples success to cover up her own failures but why punish/troll people she meets?," he added.