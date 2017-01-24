'Commando 2' to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

The upcoming action-packed film 'Commando 2' starring Vidyut Jamwal will be released in three languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

"All the Big Bang action films dub in Tamil and Telugu because the audience there loves action. Commando is as big as it can get in the kind of action that Vidyut does," producer of the film Vipul Shah said.

Talking about the female lead in the movie, Adah Sharma whoo too will be performing action sequences, Shah said: "Adah had a huge success in Kshanam in Telugu so her fans would love to see her doing the action."

Kshanam was one of the biggest Telugu hits of 2016.

The film is directed by Deven Bhojan, which happens to be his debut action film. 'Commando 2' will release on March 3.