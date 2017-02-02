Children are my priority: Sridevi

Bollywood actress Sridevi says her children are her priority in life and she does everything keeping them in mind.



The actress says for her, nobody is bigger than her children.



"Nobody is bigger than your kids. If you are working or slogging, it's only for your children. Then I thought I have to make children my priority and it's the same till now," she told reporters.



"Whatever I do, I keep my children in mind. I don't shoot when it's my children's holidays. In my life, my priority are my children," Sridevi added.



The 53-year-old actress was speaking at the launch of T-Series' new single 'Kabhi Yaadon Mein', which features Divya Khosla Kumar.



Sridevi is currently gearing up for her forthcoming film Mom. There were reports that the makers are shooting with Pakistani actors, who have some work pending in the film.



When asked about the same, the actress refused to comment and said she will talk about the film in detail later.



Meanwhile, Divya said Kabhi Yaadon Mein is a recreated song from 2004, which had also featured her.



"I was very raw then. Now, after spending so many years in the industry I am polished. I was scared then, now I am very confident," she said.



Divya, who had directed Yaariyan and Sanam Rey said she is busy scripting her next and will come up with an announcement soon.