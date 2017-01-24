  1. Home
Charli XCX wants to work with Spice Girls

  PTI

    London

    January 24, 2017
Singer Charli XCX has said she wants to collaborate with one or all of the Spice Girls in the future.

The 24-year-old singer/songwriter is getting ready to release her hotly anticipated third album in May and would have loved to have got any member of the girl group on the LP.

Although a collaboration didn't happen for her new record, Charli is determined to get Baby Spice Emma Bunton, Scary Spice Mel B, Posh Spice Victoria Beckham, Sporty Spice Mel C or Ginger Spice Geri Horner on her next album, reported Daily Star.

"I wish the Spice Girls were on this album. Maybe Mel B could be on the next album? Or Baby Spice?"

Charli has made no secret that she is a big Spice Girls fan, while her favourite artist is Britney Spears.

