Charli XCX wants to work with Spice Girls

Singer Charli XCX has said she wants to collaborate with one or all of the Spice Girls in the future.



The 24-year-old singer/songwriter is getting ready to release her hotly anticipated third album in May and would have loved to have got any member of the girl group on the LP.



Although a collaboration didn't happen for her new record, Charli is determined to get Baby Spice Emma Bunton, Scary Spice Mel B, Posh Spice Victoria Beckham, Sporty Spice Mel C or Ginger Spice Geri Horner on her next album, reported Daily Star.



"I wish the Spice Girls were on this album. Maybe Mel B could be on the next album? Or Baby Spice?"



Charli has made no secret that she is a big Spice Girls fan, while her favourite artist is Britney Spears.