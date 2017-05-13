Chanel apologises to Gabourey Sidibe after racial profiling claim

Luxury brand Chanel has issued an apology after actress Gabourey Sidibe wrote about being racially profiled at one of their boutiques earlier this week.



In their statement, the French fashion house expressed their 'sincerest regrets' over the incident, acknowledging that Sidibe's treatment was 'absolutely not in line' with Chanel's 'high standards', reports dailymail.co.uk.



The apology comes after the Empire actress shared a candid essay about her unpleasant experience in Chanel's Chicago boutique, published on Tuesday on Lenny - a newsletter.



The brand released a statement on Wednesday, writing: "Chanel expresses our sincerest regret for the boutique customer service experience that Ms. Sidibe mentioned in this essay. We are sorry that she felt unwelcome and offended.



'We took her words very seriously and immediately investigated to understand what happened, knowing that this is absolutely not in line with the high standards that Chanel wishes to provide to our customers. We are strongly committed to provide anyone who comes in our boutiques with the best customer service. We do hope that in the future Ms. Sidibe will choose to come back to a Chanel boutique and experience the real Chanel customer experience."



Sidibe has shared that a salesperson left her feeling unwelcome and embarrassed in the Chicago shop. The actress said that the salesperson suggested that she should instead shop at the discount eyeglasses store across the road.