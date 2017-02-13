Chance the Rapper wins Grammy for best new artist

"This is the time our voices are needed more than ever" said singer Jennifer Lopez before handling over the first Grammy Award to Chance The Rapper on Sunday night for best new artist and his rap performance of No Problem with 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne.

"This night is not about dresses not awards, it is about music. How they move us, inspire us. Our voices are needed more than ever. We do languages that's how civilization prevails," said Lopez before announcing the winner in category of Best New Artist during the 59th Grammy Awards at the Staples Centre, here.

She then announced the winner by calling the name of Chance the Rapper who defeated contenders like The Chainsmokers, Maren Morris and Anderson.Paak to win the accolade.

"Glory be to God. I claim theAvictory in the name of the Lord," said the 23-year-old while accepting his award. He acknowledged his mother, father, his on-off girlfriend Kirsten Corley, their 16-month-old daughter and Chicago.