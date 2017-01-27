Celebrities 'appalled' over Bhansali attack

Bollywood celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and Anurag Kashyap are appalled after ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was attacked on the sets of his upcoming film "Padmavati" in Jaipur.



Activists of a Rajput organisation, Shree Rajput Karni Sena, assaulted Bhansali, on Friday, slapped him and tore up his shirt.



The protesters also misbehaved with the crew and criticised the famed director for "distorting" history. Bhansali was shooting some scenes of "Padmavati" in Jaigarh Fort when the attack was reported, the police said.



They damaged cameras and other equipment, forcing Bhansali to stop shooting.



As news of the attack broke, celebrities took to social media to express their anger and shock.



Priyanka Chopra: It's appalling to hear what happened to Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I'm so saddened. Violence is not what our forefathers taught us.



Farhan Akhtar: My fellow film folk, if we do not unite now against these recurring incidents of bullying, it's going to get much worse. I stand by Bhansali. If you don't like what he's making, don't watch his film. What's with the violence?? Apart from a vulgar display of self righteousness...I'm waiting to see how many people are punished for what they've done to Bhansali and his crew. There's enough evidence.



Anurag Kashyap: Can once the whole film industry come together and take a stand, and refuse to be a pony that all b******t and b************s ride on?? At the same time Shame on you Karni Sena, you make me feel ashamed to be a Rajput.. bloody spineless cowards. Hindu extremists have stepped out of twitter into the real world now and Hindu terrorism is not a myth anymore.



Ashutosh Gowariker: Shocking! Appalling!! Desparing!!! And still, we shall not stop making what we want to!! Sanjay stay strong! I'm with you! Padmavati.



Shabana Azmi: Film industry must stand as one and do whatever it takes to ensure that the reprehensible attack on Bhansali becomes a flash point for 'goondagiri' to stop.



Mahesh Bhatt: You don't beat an idea by beating a person. You beat an idea by beating an idea. This politics of violence is chilling free speech. Raise your voice! Not only do I respect the right and the power of free speech of my own tribe, I also respect that same power in the hands of those I despise.



Sudhir Mishra: Our dignity has been violated. The entire film industry must stand with Sanjay and demand that every member of this goon squad should be arrested!



Karan Johar: I am appalled at what has happened with Bhansali....this is the time for all of us as an industry to stand by our people and fraternity!! Thoughts of what has transpired with Bhansali today are just not leaving me!! Feeling helpless and angry! This cannot be our future!



Rishi Kapoor: How do you take justice in your hands without knowing what the facts are. Shameful! So much for Karni Sena's reputation. With you Sanjay!



Anubhav Sinha: When Power tries to control Art, there is something right with Art and there's something wrong with power Bhansali.



Hrithik Roshan: Bhansali, Sir. I stand with you. This is so infuriating!



Boman Irani: Disturbed and saddened at what happened to Bhansali. Inaction will only embolden others...And that's Anarchy.



Alia Bhatt: What happened on the sets of 'Padmavati' is ridiculous. There is such a thing as creative freedom and cinematic license.



Vivek Singh of Karni Sena had on Friday told IANS: "We had earlier requested him (Bhansali) to show us the script which he did not do. We are against distorting of historical facts and we know that he has distorted historical facts."



Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor starrer "Padmavati" tells the story of Alauddin Khilji, the medieval-era Delhi ruler, who fell in love with Rajput queen Padmavati.

