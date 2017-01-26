Bruno Mars to perform at 2017 Grammy Awards

Singer Bruno Mars has been shortlisted to perform at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

Mars joins Adele, John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban who were previously announced to headline the event, reports aceshowbiz.com.

His performance will mark his return as a performer to the Grammy stage. It will be his first time to sing at the gala in four years.

His last Grammy Award performance was back in 2013, when he lighted up the show by performing one of his hit songs, Locked out of heaven, and a special rendition for Bob Marley.

Mars will not only attend the 2017 Grammy Awards as a performer but is also nominated for the Album of the Year Award.

He is not nominated for his own album but for his work on singer Adele's 25.

The 2017 Grammy Awards will be hosted by James Corden. It will air live from the Staples Center, Los Angeles, on February 12.