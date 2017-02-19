Brooklyn Beckham breaks his collarbone

Brooklyn Beckham, son of Victoria and David Beckham, broke his collarbone during a family snowboarding trip with parents and siblings.



Brooklyn shared a video from his time on the slopes as he glided down the snowy hill, smoothly moving in and out of various obstacles.



However, the clip came to a sudden stop when he took a tumble towards the end, falling to the ground as the camera following him seemed to get dropped, reports mirror.co.uk.



"Broke my collarbone at the end," he said.



Later, he also shared an image of his x-ray with fans on Instagram