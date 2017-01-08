Bowie's 'Blackstar' wins all nominated categories at Grammys

David Bowie's 25th and final studio album Blackstar won five posthumous trophies at the 59th annual Grammys.

The late icon's album was honoured for best rock performance, best rock song, alternative music album, recording package and engineered album (non-classical), sweeping in all nominated categories.

Although he received a Grammy lifetime achievement award in 2006, this posthumous victory marks Bowie's first wins in musical categories.

Taking to Twitter, Bowie's son, director Duncan Jones, paid tribute to his father's Grammy honour and posted a picture of him along with the late musician.

"So proud of you dad! Would hold you up forever.

#grammys2017," Jones captioned the picture in which he is holding up the singer.

"Blackstar", also Bowie's only album to top the Billboard 200 in the US, was released on January 8 last year, just two days prior to his death.

He died following an 18-month battle with cancer on January 10 last year at the age of 69.