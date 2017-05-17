Bon Jovi gives surprise performance at New Jersey college

Students from Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey were treated to a surprise performance by Bon Jovi at their commencement ceremony.

The rockers played an acoustic rendition of Reunion, a tune from their latest album, This House Is Not For Sale, reported Variety.

Prior to the performance, frontman Jon Bon Jovi addressed the 2017 graduates.

“Choose your words wisely not only those you say to others, but also the words you say to yourself. Don't take anything personally accept both praise and criticism equally, but take neither to heart. Never assume or judge a book by its cover the truth is, there are many surprises awaiting you on your journey.

“Pursue perfection though it's impossible to achieve, you should demand excellence and do your best. Today marks the end of one chapter in your life and the beginning of another. Enjoy the book...you're the one writing it,” he said.

He also announced that his children Stephanie and Jesse are graduating college this week.

Around 3,200 students from 54 countries and 40 states were in attendance at the MetLife Stadium.

The appearance by the New Jersey band was the result of the New Jersey school winning MTVU and Bon Jovi's “Crash My Commencement” contest.