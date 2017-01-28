Bob Dylan, the Weeknd to headline at Firefly Festival

Music legend Bob Dylan, singer The Weeknd and Chance the Rapper are set to headline Firefly music festival.

The Delaware music fest will also feature headlining sets from Twenty One Pilots and Muse too, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Firefly organisers took to Twitter to issue the complete line-up.

Dylan performed at Desert Trip festival in 2016, fondly dubbed Oldchella, which was a rare act as he hardly makes appearance.

After a lengthy summer tour last year the Firefly appearance is his only currently scheduled US show in 2017.

Other performers include Kesha, Flume, Weezer, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Franz Ferdinand and more.

The festival begins from June 15 and will go on till June 18.