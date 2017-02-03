Bob Dylan announces new 3-disc collection of standards

Legendary musician Bob Dylan will release a new three-disc studio album called Triplicate on March 31.

The 75-year-old music icon's set will feature 30 covers of classic American tunes, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The album will be released on CD and vinyl, thus marking the Grammy-decorated singer's third album of standards, after Fallen Angels (2016) and Shadows in the Night (2015).

The collection will contain three discs, namely 'Til the Sun Goes Down, Devil DollsDisc and Comin' Home Late, including Dylan's rendition of Frank Sinatra's I Could Have Told You in the first disc.

It will also feature hand-picked songs from Charles Strouse and Lee Adams (Once Upon a Time), Harold Arlen and Ted Koehler (Stormy Weather), Harold Hupfield (As Time Goes By), and Cy Coleman and Carolyn Leigh (The Best is Yet to Come).