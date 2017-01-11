Bloc Party to perform in India in February

English indie rock band Bloc Party will make their India debut as one of the headliners at the tenth edition of SulaFest, which will take place here in February.

Bloc Party, which comprises Kele Okereke, Russell Lissack, Justin Harris and Louise Bartle, will play tracks from their recently released album "Hymns", read a statement.

The three-day SulaFest, known for its mega mix of music genres like electro acoustic, techno, house, pop, electronica, rock, percussion, indie and reggae, will begin from February 3 at Sula Vineyards.

Multilingual folk fusion band The Raghu Dixit Project will also be performing at the fest, where Germany-based music artistes Nico Stojan and Dana Ruh will take to the stage too for their debut India performance.

Murthovich, Infected Mushroom, Wouter de moor, Ernesto Altes, Igor Marijuan and Zoya Mohan are among other performers in the line-up.

Indian Ocean will also perform tracks from their upcoming album at SulaFest prior to its release.

Artistes like Jan Blomqvist with a band from Germany, Hang Massive (World) from Sweden and London, Your Chin, Tejas Belkond, Ayesha Pramanik and Shaun Moses from India will also be performing here.

As a part of its tenth anniversary, Sula is dedicating the first day of the festival to Indian artists as a move to promote home grown talent.