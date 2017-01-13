  1. Home
Blackbuck poaching case: Court summons Salman, Tabu, Saif Ali

A Jodhpur court on Friday summoned Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam accused in the infamous Blackbuck poaching case to appear before the court on January 25.

While filming the mega-hit Bollywood film ‘Hum Saath Saaith Hain’ in 1998, the actors were involved in the illegal hunting of blackbuck.

Salman has been facing a trial on hunting the endangered blackbuck case in Kankaani village and possession of illegal arms.

The verdict against the accused will be pronounced on January 8.

