Birthday wishes to the 'queen of million dollar smile' - Madhuri Dixit

Actress Madhuri Dixit, who has ruled hearts with her "million dollar smile" and remarkable acting and dancing skills, turned 50 on Monday. Celebrating the gorgeous actress' birthday, Bollywood actors took to Twitter to wish her. Here's what they tweeted.

Anil Kapoor: Happy 50th birthday, my friend Madhuri Dixit.

Jackie Shroff: Smile that can raise the dead. Eternally beautiful person and actress. Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit.

Juhi Chawla: Sparkle and shine Madhuri Dixit. Happy birthday.

Riteish Deshmukh: The epitome of beauty, elegance and grace. No wonder she is addressed as the one and only. Happy birthday dear Madhuri Dixit.

Aditi Rao Hydari: Here's to the queen of a million dollar smile, the epitome of grace. Inspiring millions like me. Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit.

Karan Wahi: Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit ma'am. May this birthday be exactly like you - beautiful and evergreen.

Ragini Khanna: Happy birthday to my all time favourite Madhuri Dixit.

Claudia Ciesla: Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit. The timeless beauty of Bollywood, you still make a million hearts go ‘dhak dhak'!

Maniesh Paul: And its her birthday. Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit. My first ever crush. To the person who still makes me go weak in my knees. Stay blessed.

Madhuri was born on 15 May 1967. She debuted with Abodh in 1984. Some of her popular films include Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Dil To Pagal Hai and Devdas.