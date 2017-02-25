Big B, Taapsee Pannu to watch 'Pink' with President Pranab Mukherjee

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actress Taapsee Pannu will watch Pink with President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday.

The actors were invited to watch the film, which is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

"...Pranab Mukherjee, watches our film PINK tomorrow in Delhi, ...and so there shall be travel .. just for a few hours," the 74-year-old cine star wrote in his blogpost on Friday.

Big B also added that the President "has always been most generous with his time and desire to accommodate the creative elements of cinema, and we cannot thank him enough for it".

Taapsee, who plays an integral part in the film also took to Twitter to share the news with her fans and followers.

"Guess who has movie and dinner plans with The Honourable President today?" she tweeted on Saturday morning.

Pink is a courtroom drama, which also features Kirti Kulhari, Angad Bedi, Andrea Tariang and Piyush Mishra.

The film was appreciated by both the public and the critics for its strong socially relevant message about the choices young women of today make and about respecting them.