Big B reshoots for Sarkar 3

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan had to reshoot some scenes of filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming movie Sarkar 3.The cine icon says he will share the reason behind it soon. “Reshoot in progress. After long hours of debate and discussion Ram Gopal Varma and I decided to change the look of Sarkar 3.Just kidding,” Big B tweeted. The actor also shared some photographs from the set, in which he is seen sitting on a bench with an intense look. In another, the actor is seen having a conversation with Varma. Presented by Eros International and produced by Allumbra Entertainment, Wave Cinemas and AB Corp, Sarkar 3 is the third film in Varma’s Sarkar series.

The film will see Bachchan reprising his role as Subhash Nagre. It will also featureYami Gautam, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh, Rohini Hattangadi, Ronit Roy and Bharat Dabholkar. Bachchan also stressed the importance of documenting the process of filmmaking for “posterity of the largest film industry in the world”. In a post on his official blog, the Piku star said, “It is rare to just sit in an environment of cinema, and talk about cinema and its craft. I do hope someday someone shall start this process not just for their personal self but for the posterity of the largest film industry in the world.”