Bhavini has a special place in my life: Devoleena

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who has wrapped up shooting for "Saath Nibhana Saathiya", says she shares a special bond with Bhavini Purohit, with whom she locked horns on the show.

"Bhavini as Radha and me as Gopi might not have a good relationship in reel life. Even on the show, I killed her but off-screen we share a very special bond. She is more than a sister and friend to me. We are always active on chat. She is part of family now," Devoleena said in a statement.

Bhavini also considers Devoleena more than a sister and friend.

"Our relationship is a special one. We understand and enjoy each other's company more than that of siblings. In reel life, I was the one who created problems for her, but in real life I love making her laugh all the time," she said.