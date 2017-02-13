Beyonce calls for LGBT support with 100 days of kindness

Pop superstar Beyonce has encouraged fans to take part in the 100 Days of Kindness challenge to show their support to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community.

The "Halo" singer, who is pregnant with twins, has taken to social media to rally her fans after US President Donald Trump and his administration announced the removal of federal guidelines that allowed transgender school students to use the bathroom that matches their gender identity.

The news has prompted a new backlash online against the Republican leader and his conservative policies, with protesters insisting rolling back protections put in place by former President Barack Obama will lead to more discrimination against transgender students.

Beyonce has shared a link to get fans involved with the 100 Days of Kindness challenge, launched by officials at educational group GLSEN to combat bullying and discrimination against LGBTQ youths, reported Huffington Post.

"#LGBTQ students need to know we support them," she wrote on her social media pages.

"Share your support to #protecttransyouth at glsen.org/100days & put #KindnessInAction GLSEN".

GLSEN executives have since expressed their gratitude to the pop icon for her help in highlighting their cause.

"We are so thrilled that Beyonce is standing up for transgender youth by joining GLSEN's 100 Days of Kindness Campaign at this very difficult time," executive director Dr Eliza Byard said.

Beyonce has long championed equal rights for all and used her platform last year to speak out against the so-called 'Bathroom Bill' introduced in North Carolina, which forced transgender residents to use gender-specific restrooms.