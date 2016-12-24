Beyonce, Adele to perform at 2017 Grammy Awards

Singers Beyonce Knowles and Adele are set to perform at the upcoming 2017 Grammy Awards.

During an interview with Billboard, Grammys executive producer Ken Ehrlich was asked if Beyonce and Adele are booked to perform at the star-studded ceremony, he said, "Very few people say no to the Grammys. Over all of the years I've been doing the show, there have been three or four acts who've actually said no."

When asked if he wants to share who those are, Ken, refused to name them, saying, "Absolutely not. But I can tell you that Adele and Beyonce are not two of them. We have every anticipation that both of them will be with us in February."

The two divas are the only artistes nominated in all three of the top categories, including album, song and record of the year.

Hosted by James Corden, the 2017 Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 12, 2017.