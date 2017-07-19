Bareilly Ki Barfi: Nitesh Tiwari scripts love story for wife Ashwiny

Director of Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, Nitesh Tiwari, has scripted a love story for his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, titled Bareilly Ki Barfi and the movie by the same name is slated for release on 18 August 2018.

“I was skeptical only during Nil Battey Sannata (Ashwiny's debut film) as I had not attended even a single day's shoot and had no idea what Ashwiny was doing. But after watching the film, I have stopped questioning her,” Tiwari said in a release.

The pair of Ashwiny Iyer and Nitesh Tiwari will direct the film, who had earlier directed Swara Bhaskar-starrer Nil Battey Sannata in 2016.

The romantic-comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi features Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao and based on Tiwari’s personal experiences.

Tiwari wrote the script with the help of his childhood friend Shreyas Jain, who is also from Madhya Pradesh. The script borrows elements from the lives that Tiwari and Shreyas have lived.

“There are characters modelled on people we have grown up with. This is the first time we have written something lighthearted and quirky and I'm eager to see the audience's response,” Tiwari added.