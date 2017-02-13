BAFTA 2017: Complete list of winners

The star-studded BAFTA award ceremony left the viewers mesmerised on Sunday night as it acknowledged and rewarded the works of some of the best in the industry.
The BAFTA 2017 was yet another award show where La La Land emerged as the complete show stealer with five most important awards in its kitty.
The 32-year-old director Damien Chazelle's nostalgic Hollywood musical drama was nominated in 11 categories, and won in five, including Best Picture and Best Director.
While the film faced a strong competition from Arrival and Manchester by the sea, La La Land managed to retain its position in all the award ceremonies ahead of Oscars.
Here’s the complete list of winners of BAFTA 2017:-
Best Film
La La Land
Best Leading Actor
Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea
Best Leading Actress
Emma Stone - La La Land
Outstanding British Film
Daniel Blake
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis - Fences
Best Supporting Actor
Dev Patel - Lion
Best Adapted Screenplay
Luke Davies - Lion
Best Original Screenplay
Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester By The Sea
Original Music
La La Land - Justin Hurwitz
Cinematography
La La Land - Linus Sandgren
Editing
Hacksaw Ridge - John Gilbert
Production Design
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock
Costume Design
La La Land - Mary Zophres
Makeup & Hair
Florence Foster Jenkins - J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips
Sound
Arrival - Sylvain Bellemare, Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl
Special Visual Effects
The Jungle Book - Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez
British Short Animation
A Love Story - Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King
British Short Film
Home - Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O’Donnell
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
Tom Holland