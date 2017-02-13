  1. Home
BAFTA 2017: Complete list of winners

Stars at the BAFTA awards (Photo: AFP)

The star-studded BAFTA award ceremony left the viewers mesmerised on Sunday night as it acknowledged and rewarded the works of some of the best in the industry.

The BAFTA 2017 was yet another award show where La La Land emerged as the complete show stealer with five most important awards in its kitty.  

The 32-year-old director Damien Chazelle's nostalgic Hollywood musical drama was nominated in 11 categories, and won in five, including Best Picture and Best Director.

While the film faced a strong competition from Arrival and Manchester by the sea, La La Land managed to retain its position in all the award ceremonies ahead of Oscars.


Here’s the complete list of winners of BAFTA 2017:-

Best Film
La La Land 

Best Leading Actor
Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea 

Best Leading Actress
Emma Stone - La La Land 

Outstanding British Film
Daniel Blake
 
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis - Fences

Best Supporting Actor
Dev Patel - Lion 

Best Adapted Screenplay
Luke Davies - Lion
 
Best Original Screenplay
Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester By The Sea 

Original Music
La La Land - Justin Hurwitz  

Cinematography
La La Land - Linus Sandgren

Editing
Hacksaw Ridge - John Gilbert  

Production Design
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock
 
Costume Design
La La Land - Mary Zophres
 
Makeup & Hair
Florence Foster Jenkins - J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips

Sound 
Arrival - Sylvain Bellemare, Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl
 
Special Visual Effects
The Jungle Book - Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez

British Short Animation
A Love Story - Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King
 
British Short Film
Home - Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O’Donnell

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public) 
Tom Holland
 

