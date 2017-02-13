BAFTA 2017: Complete list of winners

The star-studded BAFTA award ceremony left the viewers mesmerised on Sunday night as it acknowledged and rewarded the works of some of the best in the industry.

The BAFTA 2017 was yet another award show where La La Land emerged as the complete show stealer with five most important awards in its kitty.

The 32-year-old director Damien Chazelle's nostalgic Hollywood musical drama was nominated in 11 categories, and won in five, including Best Picture and Best Director.

While the film faced a strong competition from Arrival and Manchester by the sea, La La Land managed to retain its position in all the award ceremonies ahead of Oscars.



Here’s the complete list of winners of BAFTA 2017:-

Best Film

La La Land

Best Leading Actor

Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea

Best Leading Actress

Emma Stone - La La Land

Outstanding British Film

Daniel Blake



Original Music

La La Land - Justin Hurwitz

Cinematography

La La Land - Linus Sandgren

Editing

Hacksaw Ridge - John Gilbert

Production Design

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock



Costume Design

La La Land - Mary Zophres



Makeup & Hair

Florence Foster Jenkins - J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips

Sound

Arrival - Sylvain Bellemare, Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl



Special Visual Effects

The Jungle Book - Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez

British Short Animation

A Love Story - Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King



British Short Film

Home - Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O’Donnell

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Tom Holland

