Baba Ramdev promotes patriotism on Kapil Sharma's show

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev spoke about patriotism and corruption during a recent visit to the set of popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show.

Commenting on the state of corruption in India, he urged the country's youth not to depend on the government to eradicate the evil completely.

When an audience member asked him ways to wipe out corruption, Ramdev said each and every person should take it upon themselves to not practice anything that is illegal.

"Baba Ramdev added that the youth need to be disciplined to avoid any unlawful practice. He wants everyone to inculcate values of always following the path of truth and there is no other way to get rid of corruption," said a source from the show's set.

He sang a song "Desh hai pukarta, pukarti maa bharti" to press his point.

"Baba Ramdev became extremely emotional while singing. He then went on to say 'Bharat mata ki jai', 'Vande Mataram' and 'Inquilab Zindabad'. Kapil and the audience joined him in reciting the song," added the source.

The show is aired on Sony Entertainment Television, and the episode featuring Baba Ramdev will air during the coming weekend.