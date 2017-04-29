  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

'Baahubali: The Conclusion' creates history on Day 1

Baahubali: The Conclusion, Prabhas

Phew! It's celebration time for the Baahubali 2 team! Living up to all the hype and expectations, it took the box office by storm.

Baahubali: The Conclusion, the sequel to Baahubali: The Beginning, which opened to a full house on Friday, created history in the Indian film industry as it set a new benchmark with a remarkable collection of Rs.121 crore on a working day!

The Hindi dubbed version earned a record breaking Rs.41 crore and became the highest opener of all times! Tamil + Telugu + Malayalam markets rake in Rs.80 crore!

The historical epic film, directed by RS Rajamouli, hit theatres across metros on Friday. The cast includes Prabhas and Anushka Shetty in lead roles.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Do you think Mumbai Indians will lead the IPL 2017 points table again?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.