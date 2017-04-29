'Baahubali: The Conclusion' creates history on Day 1

Phew! It's celebration time for the Baahubali 2 team! Living up to all the hype and expectations, it took the box office by storm.

Baahubali: The Conclusion, the sequel to Baahubali: The Beginning, which opened to a full house on Friday, created history in the Indian film industry as it set a new benchmark with a remarkable collection of Rs.121 crore on a working day!

The Hindi dubbed version earned a record breaking Rs.41 crore and became the highest opener of all times! Tamil + Telugu + Malayalam markets rake in Rs.80 crore!

The historical epic film, directed by RS Rajamouli, hit theatres across metros on Friday. The cast includes Prabhas and Anushka Shetty in lead roles.