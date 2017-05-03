Baahubali 2: Top 10 unknown facts about Baahubali aka Prabhas

As Baahubali 2 fever rages, lead actor Prabhas has earned high praise for his performance. With his popularity rising, the actor has been receiving numerous congratulatory calls, giving him sleepless nights, sources close to him revealed. There are many things about the actor, many might not know, that have brought him thus far. Here are 10 unknown facts about the Baahubali aka Prabhas:

1. He is a Southern Superstar: Prabhas has done numerous movies in South and is a Superstar in South India.

2. Ties with Rajamouli: Prabhas and director SS Rajamouli have collaborated for the third time with Baahubali. Baahubali: The beginning had seen immense success and had created huge anticipation for the second installment of the franchise, the success of the movies marks the success of the duo.

3. Ultimate dedication: While other actors are busy churning out movies, Prabhas takes only one movie at a time. He shot for nearly 600 days, and dedicated five years for Baahubali,

4. Exclusive diet: He looked stunning in Baahubali, but he had to go through rigorous training and diet for it. He gained 22 kgs for Baahubali. He went to 87 kgs from 82 kgs for the role of Shivudu and then reached the mark of 105 kgs for Baahubali's character. He ate 40 boiled eggs everyday and was trained by Lakshman Reddy, Mr. World 2010.

5. Passionate about books: The superstar might be very busy in his career but still finds times for his passions. He is an avid reader and has a personal library at home.

6. Fitness freak: Prabhas loves sports and prefers free hand workout as opposed to gym, so he got a volleyball court set up in his courtyard to improve his reflexes, as Baahubali was a war movie and needed better reflexes. He often played volleyball with his friends because he considers it a good stress buster. Prabhas is a fitness freak and considers rock climbing as the best form of training.

7. Humble by nature: He is one of the most shy actors and keeps himself low profiled. He is also one of the most non controversial Indian actors and is very down to earth person. The humble actor still does not acknowledge himself as a national star.

8. Proposals: The actor had received around 6,000 marriage proposals, but he turned all of them down because wanted to focus on Baahubali.

9. Envious dedication to work: During the shoot of Baahubali, he even declined a 10 crore endorsement, because he did not want to lose focus. He also turned down many Bollywood offers during the shoot.

10. Wildlife enthusiast: He is very fond of nature and doesn't believe in caging birds. Prabhas has a garden which is a habitat for many birds. The birds reside in open cages which give them the freedom to take flight and return to their respective cages.

Prabhas' hard work and dedication has earned him popularity and stardom nationwide. While he is still riding high on Baahubali's success, fans are eager to see him on screen again.