Anil Kapoor to surprise fans with new look

Ace actor Anil Kapoor, who has been in the industry for decades now, is all set to hit the big screen in a new avatar.

This time, he will be playing a turbaned sikh in his upcoming movie.

Anil has given inputs to his designer Kunal Rawal. In fact, he even called Kunal to London in December while Anil was there, so that they could create and shop for his look.

There are many actors of his era who played sardar in their movies like Ajay Devgan, Sanjay Dutt, Govinda but Anil will be playing a turbaned sardar for an entire film for the first time though he has played the role of a Sikh only for songs in the past.

Anil has an old connection with Punjab and hence, qualifies to be a true Punjabi.

Anees Bazmee's Mubarakan has an interesting ensemble cast and is all set to witness a lot of firsts.

The 'Chacha-Bhatija' jodi, Anil Kapoor and nephew Arjun Kapoor have come together for a film, which has built umpteen excitement among the audience.

Arjun Kapoor will also be playing the role of a Sikh for the first time.

Ileana D'cruz and Athiya Shetty are the leading ladies in the film and have caught the eyes of the audiences already.

The duo Anil Kapoor and Anees Bazmee have given hits like Welcome, Welcome Back and No Entry. Hence, the hopes are high this time.

"Essaying the role of a Sardar is a challenge every actor looks forward to. I must admit that in my entire career, I was waiting for this one big opportunity where a script would allow a strong role like mine to blend itself smoothly in the film.” said the actor.

Anil expressed his gratitude to the makers of the film and said, “Wearing a Turban comes with a big responsibility and I am glad that Anees Bazmee, Anees and I have a great equation and I can't wait to join him on the sets. This is the first time I will be wearing a turban for a full-fledged role and for me it is a crown and a symbol of pride.”

Mubarakan will be releasing on July 28, 2017.