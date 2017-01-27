Expressing shock and disappointment at the attack on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the sets on his film ‘Padmavati’, Bollywood celebrities on Saturday took to social media to express their views.

“It’s appalling to hear what happened to Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I am so saddened. Violence is not what our forefathers taught us,” tweeted desi girl Priyanka Chopra.



Director and actor Farhan Akhtar in a series of tweets wrote: “My fellow film folk, if we do not unite now against these recurring incidents of bullying, it's going to get much worse. I stand by Bhansali.”



“If you don't like what he's making, don't watch his film. What's with the violence? Apart from a vulgar display of self righteousness.”



“I'm waiting to see how many people are punished for what they've done to Bhansali and his crew. There's enough evidence.”



Filmmaker Karan Johar also wrote:“I am appalled at what has happened with Bhansali. This is the time for all of us as an industry to stand by our people and fraternity!! Thoughts of what has transpired with Bhansali today are just not leaving me!! Feeling helpless and angry! This cannot be our future.” Karan was recently targeted by a right wing organisation during the release of his film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.



"Just when you think it can't get worse, it does! Now to see what action is taken against the people who did this to Sanjay Bhansali!!” Farah Khan tweeted.



Ashutosh Gowariker: “Shocking! Appalling!! Desparing!!! And still, we shall not stop making what we want to!! Sanjay stay strong! I'm with you! Padmavati.”



Mahesh Bhatt: “You don't beat an idea by beating a person. You beat an idea by beating an idea. This politics of violence is chilling free speech. Raise your voice! Not only do I respect the right and the power of free speech of my own tribe, I also respect that same power in the hands of those I despise.”



Shabana Azmi: “Film industry must stand as one and do whatever it takes to ensure that the reprehensible attack on Bhansali becomes a flash point for 'goondagiri' to stop.”



Rishi Kapoor: “How do you take justice in your hands without knowing what the facts are. Shameful! So much for Karni Sena's reputation. With you Sanjay!”



Hrithik Roshan: “Bhansali, Sir. I stand with you. This is so infuriating!”



Alia Bhatt: “What happened on the sets of 'Padmavati' is ridiculous. There is such a thing as creative freedom and cinematic license.”



Sudhir Mishra: “Our dignity has been violated. The entire film industry must stand with Sanjay and demand that every member of this goon squad should be arrested!”



Boman Irani: “Disturbed and saddened at what happened to Bhansali. Inaction will only embolden others...And that's Anarchy.”



Anubhav Sinha: “When Power tries to control Art, there is something right with Art and there's something wrong with power Bhansali.”



The members of Rajput Karni Sena vandalised the film set by destroying the shooting equipments and beating up the filmmaker on Friday, claiming the film to have distorted historical facts.

The protesters claimed that Padmini was a proud queen who would never submit herself to Alauddin Khilji, the emperor who attacked the Chittorgarh Fort, and was widely known for taking her own life as opposed to the film's depiction of her.

Deepika Padukone plays Rajput Queen Rani Padmavati in the film, opposite Shahid Kapoor as Ratan Singh. Ranveer Singh plays the role of Alauddin Khilji.