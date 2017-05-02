Angira Dhar to sparkle up Love Per Square Foot

This summer is likely to see many new talent and fresh faces light up the silver screen. Angira Dhar of the TV series Bang Baja Barat is set debut with Love Per Square Foot.

As fans wait impatiently, Angira, a YRF talent, will be seen starring in RSVP's much awaited film opposite Vicky Kaushal, who was seen in Masaan.

Love Per Square Foot tells the story of a boy and girl who go finding a house in Mumbai, an experience that always remain memorable for any new comer to the city.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film features Vicky and Angira in lead roles.