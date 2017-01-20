Amitabh Bachchan praises 'champion' Yuvraj Singh

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has praised star batsman Yuvraj Singh, calling him a "champion" after India's ODI victory against England on Thursday.

Amitabh on Thursday took to Twitter to praise the Punjab southpaw.

"India thrash the British .. !! Yuvraj, it is the champion that disproves with his proof .. you were an exceptional Champion today (Thursday)," Big B tweeted.

The 74-year-old thespian also lauded the entire Indian cricket team.

"Indian vs England second ODI in Cuttack... you 'cut' the British with incredible 'attack'! Exceptional feat...superlative dedication, and peace," he tweeted.

Singh blasted his career's 14th One-day International ton in the second match against England at the Barabatti Stadium in Cuttack, which India clinched by 15 runs.

Returning to the national fold after a three-year hiatus, the 35-year-old's belligerent century is his first since the 2011 World Cup, where he emerged the Man-of-the-Series.

He along with former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (106) forged a 256-run fourth wicket stand to drag India out of troubled waters after England removed the top three wickets for a meagre 25, to propel India to a mammoth 381/6 after their 50 overs.