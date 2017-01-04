American singer Mike Posner to visit India

Grammy-nominated American musician Mike Posner is all set to perform in three cities in India later this month.



Ponser, whose song 'I Took a Pill in Ibiza', is nominated in the Song of the Year category at the Grammys, will perform at Kamani Auditorium in Delhi on January 25, followed by a show next day in Mumbai and Bangalore on January 28.



The 28-year-old singer is known for his songs like 'Cooler than Me', 'Please Don't Go' besides his most popular hit 'I Took a Pill in Ibiza'.

His latest album is 'At Night, Alone'.