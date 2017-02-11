Tell us something about your character in Kaabil.

I am playing the character of a very simple person. He is blind but independent and self-reliant. Despite his inability to see, viewers would never feel that he is helpless or needy. After the research work on blind people, we found out that they are not exactly the same that we think about them generally.

How was your experience working with co-star Yami Gautam?

Working with Yami is one of the most enriching experiences I ever had. She is not only a great actress but as a human being possesses an abundance of innocence and courage to be vulnerable. It is important for actors to have the courage to be vulnerable, which helps to express emotion. Working with her was beautiful because her thinking about a particular character is exactly similar to mine. It is an absolute honour for me to work with Yami.

Do you think the music is playing a role in the success of this film?

Music played a huge role in earlier days but in recent times, I am not too sure about it. I am relieved, happy and excited at the response of the audience.

Do you believe in box office numbers (box office collection)?

Of course, I believe in box office numbers since it exists. But the thing is, I can only concentrate on my work and box office numbers would be taken care of rather than thinking too much about the collections.

Do you have any favourite dialogue from the movie?

There are lot of sweet dialogues as well as romantic ones but difficult to say at this moment. It is easier to deliver dialogues during shooting!

It was heard that you skipped three days of shooting. Is it true?

Actually there is a scene in the film where I had to give a shot in Amitabh Bachchan’s voice. Initially it was decided that Amitabh Bachchan would dub those lines and I would only act. But after two days of practice for the shot, I was able to sound very similar to Mr Bachchan, so Sanjay (Sanjay Gupta, director) asked me to dub this. So I had to learn a bit more and skipped the shooting for the third day.

What are the things that you believe to be Kaabil (capable) of?

I believe myself to be capable of doing everything that I aspire in life. I think we all should have such belief because that is the starting point in life.

How difficult was it for you to play a blind person?

It was difficult but as well as fun. I do things that are tough because they give the utmost satisfaction. It was difficult for me to act like a blind person as I feel this was the most skilled acting. It was tough for me to keep my eyelids still even when something went passed in front of my eyes.

How much is the role in Kaabil different from the one you did in Guzaarish?

Both the characters were very positive. All my characters are a little inspiring. But Kaabil is definitely been one where I had to give more time and effort to the preparations because it takes so much time to learn the skill to play a role of a blind person. It is one of the most difficult roles that I have ever played on screen.

